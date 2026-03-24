icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 14 including Anbar commander killed in airstrikes on Iraq's Shi'ite

14 including Anbar commander killed in airstrikes on Iraq's Shi'ite

The strikes targeted the PMF headquarters during a security meeting attended by senior commanders

article_Author
Reuters
Updated At : 01:06 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/ AP and PTI
Advertisement

Airstrikes targeting a site belonging to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces in the western province of Anbar killed at least 14 fighters, including the PMF's Anbar operations commander, and wounded 30 others overnight, security and health sources told Reuters early on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The PMF confirmed in a statement the death of its Anbar commander, Saad al-Baiji, and several of his companions. It accused the United States of carrying out the attack, saying a U.S. airstrike targeted a command headquarters while personnel were on duty.

Advertisement

The strikes targeted the PMF headquarters during a security meeting attended by senior commanders, the sources added.

Advertisement

The PMF, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions that was formally integrated into Iraq's state security forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.

Separately, at least six Kurdish Peshmerga fighters were killed and 22 wounded in an overnight rocket attack on their base north of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, security and Peshmerga sources said, adding that it was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.

Advertisement

Tehran-backed armed groups have launched attacks on U.S.

bases in Iraq since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February, raising fears of a wider regional escalation.

The conflict has spilled beyond Iran's borders, with Tehran launching strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting U.S.

military installations, while Israel has carried out attacks in Lebanon following cross-border fire by Iran-aligned Hezbollah.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts