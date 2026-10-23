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Home / World / 14 Indian nationals on board yacht that was attacked in Yemen's waters reported safe

14 Indian nationals on board yacht that was attacked in Yemen's waters reported safe

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Sanaa [Yemen], October 23 (ANI): India's Embassy in Yemen has confirmed that all 14 nationals on board a Yacht that was target of a firing incident in Yemeni waters are safe.

"Reports suggest that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and located around Hodeidah in Yemen. We will continue to work for ensuring their well being," the Embassy said.

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Earlier the Embassy had said that it was making efforts to find more details about the incident off the coast of Yemen on October 22.

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Yemen's Houthis rebels had alleged that Saudi Arabia had targeted an Indian yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea, following which their forces initiated a rescue operation.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, citing preliminary information, stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces would share further details as they became available.

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"The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality, according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later. This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions," Saree had posted on X.

The latest development came after an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, killed two people, including an Indian national, while two other Indian nationals sustained injuries, according to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

India has also strongly condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the strikes on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field. New Delhi also expressed hope for an early restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.

The escalating hostilities in the region has also been condemned by UN Secretary General António Guterres who called for a new political horizon.

"Escalating hostilities in Yemen & continued Houthi attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia - which are totally unacceptable - are inflicting immense suffering on civilians & adding to regional tensions. We need restraint. And Yemen needs a political horizon," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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