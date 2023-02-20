 14 killed, 46 injured after bus overturns on Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar in Pakistan : The Tribune India

14 killed, 46 injured after bus overturns on Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar in Pakistan

The bus, which hit two cars and a truck on the opposite track, veered off the road due to tyre burst

14 killed, 46 injured after bus overturns on Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar in Pakistan

Photo for representational purpose only. ANI



ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), February 20

At least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed while 46 others were injured on Sunday night after a bus overturned on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Pakistan's Kallar Kahar, Dawn newspaper reported.

The bus which hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track, veered off the road due to a tyre burst, while the wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad, according to the police.

Motorway police spokesperson Ayesha told Dawn that 13 wounded persons are in critical condition. "All of them have been moved to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad." The spokesperson said that 49 people were aboard the bus and the police were suspecting negligence by the driver as the reason for the accident and further investigations were under way.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his sorrow over the accident and condoled the families of the deceased.

He directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those injured and prayed for their speedy recovery, Dawn newspaper reported.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic accident.

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

