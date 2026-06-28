14 killed in oil company helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia
The helicopter belonged to Aramco, the world's largest oil company, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia
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At least 14 people were killed in Saudi Arabia when a helicopter carrying them crashed on Sunday, killing everyone aboard, according to the Saudi Ministry of Energy.
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The accident occurred around 6 am local time, and all the people killed were Saudi nationals, the statement said. There was no further information about what caused the crash.
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The helicopter belonged to Aramco, the world's largest oil company, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia.
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