14 people die in iron mine flood in China, 1 missing

Beijing, September 18
Chinese authorities said Saturday that 14 people had died and one remained missing after a flood at an iron mine earlier this month.
The search and rescue operation has ended and an investigation into the cause of the September 2 flood is underway, the Tangshan city government said in a brief statement.
The mine is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Beijing in Hebei province. Hebei is a major producer of iron ore and steel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos
No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...
Those who posted objectionable videos of Chandigarh University girl students will get strictest punishment, says Kejriwal
Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains aske...
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Suspected drone activity was reported from Sarthi Kalan, Der...