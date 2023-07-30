14 persons injured as roofs of two factories collapsed in Pakistan's Karachi city

PTI

Karachi, July 30

At least 14 persons were injured in two separate incidents when the roofs of two factories collapsed in industrial zones in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday.

In the first incident, 11 labourers were injured when the roof of a two-storey garment factory collapsed in the Korangi industrial area of Karachi city.

Few hours later, another roof collapsed in a small factory in the Landhi export processing zone of the city, leaving three persons injured.

A senior police official in Korangi said rescue teams were clearing the rubble in the garment factory and rescued 11 labourers who were working in the factory when the incident occurred.

“Rescue teams are still searching for two others but the rescued persons said there were fewer people working when the roof collapsed since it was a Sunday,” Alam Khan said.

In the other incident, rescue teams recovered three persons from the rubble of the collapsed building.

“We are still searching for one more person. Rest of the working persons exited after the collapse," a rescue worker said.

