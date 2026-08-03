DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 140 new immigrants from France land in Israel on 'Families Flight'

140 new immigrants from France land in Israel on 'Families Flight'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:33 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/TPS): 140 new immigrants from France arrived in Israel today, Monday, as part of the "Family Flight" of the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and the Jewish Agency, in cooperation with the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem. The immigrants were accompanied on their way to Israel by Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer and Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog.

Advertisement

Among the immigrants were dozens of young families, including 80 toddlers, children, and teenagers, who will be absorbed into the Israeli education system already in the upcoming school year.

Advertisement

Since October 7, more than 8,000 new immigrants from France have made Aliyah (immigrated) to Israel. The flight that landed today reflects the continuation of the aliyah trend from France and the choice of more and more families to build their children's future in the State of Israel. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts