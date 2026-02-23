DT
Home / World / 15 dead after military helicopter crashed in Peru

15 dead after military helicopter crashed in Peru

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Lima [Peru], February 23 (ANI/WAM): A military Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Peru's Arequipa region, killing all 15 people on board. The Peruvian Air Force confirmed the deaths of four crew members and eleven passengers after the aircraft lost radio contact on Sunday.

A search operation located the wreckage on Monday, confirming the tragic accident.

At least 15 people have died after a military helicopter crashed in the Arequipa region of Peru, the country's air force said on Monday. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

