15 dead, dozens injured in bus crash in Mali

Bamako (Mali), June 14
At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when two passenger buses collided with a truck in Mali, the government said.
The accident occurred Tuesday morning between Fana and Konobougou cities in the country's south, said Mama Djenepo, the secretary general for Mali's ministry of transport.
“The accident involved two passenger coaches bound for Mopti, which collided with a 10-ton truck carrying livestock travelling in the opposite direction,” he said, adding that the cause is believed to be speeding by tired drivers.
While traffic accidents are common in Mali, especially during the rainy season, this is the worst in the West African nation this year, the government said. More than 680 people were killed last year in road accidents and some 8,200 were injured.
AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In fresh violence in Manipur, militants kill 9, injure 25
Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11
Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest
Had complained of chest pain
Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested
DGP tweets to this effect
Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat
The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on ...