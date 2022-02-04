15 ultras, four soldiers killed in Pak gunfight

Karachi, February 3
Armed assailants attacked two camps of security forces in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province, triggering an intense exchange of fire in which 15 terrorists and four soldiers were killed, a senior official said on Thursday.
The attacks, claimed later by the banned Baloch Liberation Army, took place in Panjgur and Noshki districts on Wednesday. In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter a camp of security forces from two locations, while in Noshki, they tried to get into a Frontier Corps post. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said in a video that nine terrorists and four soldiers were killed in Noshki, while six terrorists were shot dead in Panjgur.
“Terrorists were repulsed from both places by the Pakistan Army,” he said, terming it a “great success” against terrorism. PM Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate the security forces for foiling the terror attacks. —
