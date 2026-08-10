Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 10 (ANI): The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said that at least 16 Bangladeshi nationals were killed in a fire at a sofa factory in the Musa Sanaiya area of Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, while expressing deep grief over the deaths and conveying condolences to the families of the victims.

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In a statement, the ministry expressed its "heartfelt condolences" over the incident which took place on Sunday and assured the families of the deceased of their full support and solidarity during this difficult time of profound loss.

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"The Honourable Foreign Minister and Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs have expressed deep grief and heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of 16 Bangladeshi nationals in a devastating fire at a sofa factory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday," the statement read.

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"They extended their profound sympathy to the bereaved family members of the deceased Bangladeshi nationals and assured them of standing by their side during this irreparable loss and time of sorrow," it added.

The ministry said officials from the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident and are coordinating with Saudi authorities to identify the victims and complete the necessary formalities related to the bodies.

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The Embassy of Bangladesh in Riyadh also said it was working to gather detailed information about the incident and provide assistance to those affected.

"It is with deep regret that we report the casualties among expatriate Bangladeshis following a tragic fire in the Musa Sanaiya area of Riyadh. Upon receiving news of the incident, a delegation from the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh promptly arrived at the scene and began gathering detailed information. The Embassy is taking all necessary measures--including confirming the identities of the deceased, completing legal formalities, and providing comprehensive assistance to the affected individuals--in accordance with directives from the highest levels of the government," the Embassy of Bangladesh in Riyadh said in a statement on Facebook.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance.

The embassy is also coordinating with the relevant Saudi authorities to complete the identification process and other legal procedures concerning the deceased, according to the ministry. (ANI)

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