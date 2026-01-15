DT
Home / World / 16 Indian ship crew detained in Iran, family appeals to PM Modi

16 Indian ship crew detained in Iran, family appeals to PM Modi

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): After 16 Indian crew members of the vessel MT Valiant Roar were taken into custody by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the family of Third Engineer Ketan Mehta has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing their son.

The MT Valiant Roar was intercepted by the IRGC on December 8, 2025, in the international waters near Dibba Port, UAE. The Iranian authorities have accused the vessel of smuggling 6,000 MT of fuel.

Ketan's father, Mukesh Mehta, said that the last time the Mehta family heard Ketan's voice was on December 31, 2025. Mukesh Mehta said that Ketan spoke to his parents on New Year's Eve, assuring them he was safe.

Having lost his phone, Ketan communicated via a colleague, an oiler named Pothi Diwakar. When the father recently managed to contact Diwakar, he was told that the IRGC had officially arrested 10 crew members, including Ketan.

The family has said they have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy. "The MEA asked for his passport details, which we provided immediately. But since then, there has been no update, no clarity, and no reassurance," said Mukesh Mehta.

Meanwhile, Ketan's mother, Rajni Mehta, is inconsolable. She has not spoken to her son in over two weeks and fears for his basic safety in an Iranian detention centre.

The family has made a direct, emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene personally.

"The matter is grave. Our son is innocent and was just doing his job. We beg the Prime Minister to use his diplomatic influence to bring our son back home before it's too late," the father pleaded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

