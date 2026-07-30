16 Indians, including 10 seafarers, killed in West Asia conflict since January: MEA

At least 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia since January this year, while 75 others have been injured, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

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Responding to a question on the safety of Indian nationals in the west Asia, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the deceased included Indians working and residing across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and the UAE.

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According to details provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, eight Indian nationals were killed in Oman, four in the UAE, two in Kuwait, and one each in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

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Among those injured, the highest number was reported from the UAE (32), followed by Oman (24), Kuwait (13), Qatar (4), Saudi Arabia (1) and Israel (1).

Separately, 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in an accident at the Ras Laffan Gas Facility in Qatar, though the incident was not related to the West Asia conflict.

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The MEA said Indian missions in the region worked closely with host governments, local authorities and hospitals to provide assistance, including repatriation of mortal remains, medical support for the injured, contact with families and facilitating safe return to India.

For seafarers killed in war-zone incidents, the government provides an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh under the Directorate General of Merchant Shipping (DGMS) Welfare Scheme through the Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society (SWFS), the ministry said.

Seafarers covered under collective bargaining agreements are also eligible for additional war-zone compensation — Rs 12 lakh for officers through the Maritime Union of India and Rs 10 lakh for crew members through the National Union of Seafarers of India.

The MEA said compensation claims under vessel owners’ Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Insurance Cover are pursued by the concerned Recruitment and Placement Service Licence holders with the insurers.

“The compensation related to the death of seafarers is being coordinated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways,” the response said, adding that in five of the 16 cases, compensation had already been disbursed.

For the 12 Indians killed in the Qatar gas facility accident, an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been sanctioned to the next of kin under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The government said it had also facilitated evacuation and movement of stranded Indians during the regional crisis by coordinating with embassies, consulates and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Where commercial flight operations were suspended, Indian nationals were assisted with transit visas, relocation to neighbouring countries and onward travel arrangements.

The MEA said Indian missions provided emergency support, including temporary food and shelter arrangements, relocation assistance, cross-border movement support, issuance of travel documents and guidance on visa-related issues.

The ministry added that a multi-layered mechanism, including travel advisories, emergency helplines and 24x7 control rooms, was being used to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in conflict-affected regions.