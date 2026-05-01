16 US bases damaged in Iran strikes: Report

Iran has reportedly destroyed several US military bases in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict that started February 28. US media house CNN, citing its own investigations, has said Iran has damaged at least 16 US military installations across eight countries in West Asia, leaving some facilities severely degraded and partially unusable. Some studies in the US have estimated a likely spend of $40-50 billion to rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

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CNN cited satellite images and interviews with officials in the US and Gulf states to report the unprecedented damage to military assets. A congressional aide familiar with damage assessments said these affected sites made up a significant share of US military positions in the region.

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“There has been a spectrum of assessments,” the congressional aide said, adding: “From a pretty dramatic side, the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US.”

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Satellite imagery reviewed in the investigation indicates that Iranian forces primarily targeted advanced radar installations, communications infrastructure and aircraft. These systems are described as both costly and difficult to replace.

“It’s notable that they (Iranians) really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit,” the congressional aide said as per CNN. “Our radar systems are our most expensive and most limited resources in the region,” the aide added. The Pentagon’s comptroller, Jules “Jay” Hurst III, told lawmakers on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran had so far cost $25 billion. However, CNN said internal estimates placed the figure closer to $40-50 billion.

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US allies in the Persian Gulf, who host many of these military facilities, have reportedly been heavily affected by the strikes and have privately expressed concern over Washington’s handling of the conflict.