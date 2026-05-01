icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 16 US bases damaged in Iran strikes: Report

16 US bases damaged in Iran strikes: Report

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:18 AM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump
Advertisement

Iran has reportedly destroyed several US military bases in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict that started February 28. US media house CNN, citing its own investigations, has said Iran has damaged at least 16 US military installations across eight countries in West Asia, leaving some facilities severely degraded and partially unusable. Some studies in the US have estimated a likely spend of $40-50 billion to rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

Advertisement

CNN cited satellite images and interviews with officials in the US and Gulf states to report the unprecedented damage to military assets. A congressional aide familiar with damage assessments said these affected sites made up a significant share of US military positions in the region.

Advertisement

“There has been a spectrum of assessments,” the congressional aide said, adding: “From a pretty dramatic side, the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US.”

Advertisement

Satellite imagery reviewed in the investigation indicates that Iranian forces primarily targeted advanced radar installations, communications infrastructure and aircraft. These systems are described as both costly and difficult to replace.

“It’s notable that they (Iranians) really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit,” the congressional aide said as per CNN. “Our radar systems are our most expensive and most limited resources in the region,” the aide added. The Pentagon’s comptroller, Jules “Jay” Hurst III, told lawmakers on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran had so far cost $25 billion. However, CNN said internal estimates placed the figure closer to $40-50 billion.

Advertisement

US allies in the Persian Gulf, who host many of these military facilities, have reportedly been heavily affected by the strikes and have privately expressed concern over Washington’s handling of the conflict.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts