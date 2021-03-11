16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

AP

Chicago, May 15

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park here on Saturday, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7.30pm near the popular tourist attraction.

Police have not yet identified the boy.

He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were seized, authorities said.

An investigation was under way, said police.

Hundreds of young people were at the park when the shooting occurred and began flooding the surrounding streets, officials said. Police cleared and closed the park following the shooting.