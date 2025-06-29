DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / 16 years on: Baloch doctor still missing as enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces continue to haunt Balochistan, says Paank

16 years on: Baloch doctor still missing as enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces continue to haunt Balochistan, says Paank

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Sixteen years have passed since the enforced disappearance of Dr. Deen Mohammad Baloch, a senior leader of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) and a government medical officer, who was abducted on the night of June 28, 2009, in the Ornach area of Khuzdar, said Paank - the Human Rights Department of the BNM.

Advertisement

According to Paank, at approximately 1:00 AM, Pakistani security personnel in plain clothes stormed the hospital residence where Dr. Deen Mohammad was on duty.

He was beaten, blindfolded, handcuffed, and dragged into a military vehicle. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown. His family continues to live in a cycle of agony, uncertainty, and unanswered questions, Paank said.

Advertisement

The abduction of Dr. Deen Mohammad has come to symbolise the wider crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where thousands have reportedly vanished over the past two decades.

Paank has consistently documented cases of men, women, and even minors being picked up by security forces, often with no warrants or legal process. Many are never seen again.

Advertisement

Enforced disappearances have become a systematic tool of state repression in Balochistan, aimed at silencing political dissent and breaking the will of the people, Paank said. Despite repeated appeals to Pakistani authorities, victims' families have been met with silence or denial, fostering a culture of impunity.

Paank condemned the disappearance of Dr. Deen Mohammad as a gross violation of international human rights standards and called on the United Nations, global civil society, and international human rights bodies to intervene and demand accountability from the Pakistani state.

The organisation emphasised that such silence from the global community only enables further abuses. Paank reiterated its demand for the immediate disclosure of Dr. Deen Mohammad's fate and the safe return of all forcibly disappeared persons in Balochistan.

"This ongoing tragedy marks not only a personal loss for one family but a collective wound for an entire people still fighting for truth and justice in the face of systematic oppression," Paank said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts