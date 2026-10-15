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Home / World / 29 killed, over 40 injured as school roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar

29 killed, over 40 injured as school roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar

All the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger

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PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 01:04 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Residents and rescue workers gather near an ambulance after a school roof collapse in Pakistan's Peshawar, on Thursday. Reuters
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At least 28 children and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said.

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Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said an emergency was declared at the hospital to treat the injured.

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All the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger, he said. Rescue officials said 25 injured children have been taken to medical facilities.

Parents and residents gather near an ambulance. Reuters

Parents and residents gather near an ambulance. Reuters

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Rescue teams were clearing the debris and searching for children and school staff who might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the mishap and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned that they be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

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