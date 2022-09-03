17 Indians caught while crossing into US illegally

PTI

New York, September 2

Seventeen Indians were among a group of 100 migrants apprehended while illegally climbing over a fence into the US at a border post in California, the authorities said.

The San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 100 migrants from Africa, Asia, and South America around 2 am on Tuesday. They were caught climbing over the fence a half mile east of Border Field State Park, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said.

All were transported to a nearby station, where they were medically evaluated and cleared by medical personnel. The group comrising 79 single adults, 18 family unit members, and three unaccompanied juveniles, were determined to be citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia (37), India (17), Afghanistan (6), Pakistan (4), and Brazil (3). Of the 1,45,618 migrants apprehended in San Diego Sector for the 2022 fiscal, 44,444 consisted of migrants coming from countries other than Mexico.