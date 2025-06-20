Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): Seventeen people were reported injured in the ballistic missile strikes by Iran in Haifa, The Times of Israel quoted medics as stating.

Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said it treated a total of 17 people, including a man in his 40s and a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, who were hit by shrapnel, and a 54-year-old in moderate condition.

Another 14 were lightly hurt, MDA said. They were taken to a hospital, as per The Times of Israel.

Some 25 ballistic missiles are estimated by the IDF to have been launched from Iran at Israel in the latest attack, as per The Times of Israel.

One missile impact in Haifa wounded several people, including a teenager in serious condition, medics say. Other impacts were reported in southern and central Israel.

Meanwhile, the IDF said, "IAF (Israeli Air Force) fighter jets struck the Iranian Regime's Internal Security HQ and the HQ of the regime's special internal security units in Tehran earlier this week."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1936021763109830836

The IDF further said that they continue to maintain aerial superiority in Iranian airspace.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1935966330135404610

In a post on X, the IDF said, "The IAF (Israeli Air Force) continues its mission to maintain aerial superiority in Iranian airspace. Fighter jets struck several Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, which were intended to target IDF aircraft and disrupt their operations. This strike expands the freedom of aerial operation in Iranian airspace, following the breakthrough to Tehran. Fighter jets and other aircraft of the Israeli Air Force continue to operate freely in Iranian skies, striking military targets of the Iranian regime in western and central Iran."

Iranian state media officially confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy, Hassan Mohaqiq, were killed in an Israeli strike, The Times of Israel reported.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1935946673454268771

The Times of Israel, while quoting state media, also said on Monday that a third IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed in the strike in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was evacuated to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran hours after Israel began its strikes on Friday. (ANI)

