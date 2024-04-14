174 rescued from Turkiye cable car after 23-hour op

Istanbul, April 13
The last of 174 people stranded in cable cars high above a mountain in southern Turkiye were brought to safety on Saturday, nearly 23 hours after one pod hit a pole and burst open, killing one person and injuring seven when they plummeted to the rocks below. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the successful completion of the rescue operation on X Saturday afternoon. A total of 607 search and rescue personnel and 10 helicopters were involved, including teams from Turkiye's emergency response agency, AFAD, the Coast Guard, firefighting teams and mountain rescue teams from different parts of Turkiye, officials said.
Helicopters with night-vision capabilities had continued rescuing people throughout the night. The stranded people had been stuck on the Tunektepe cable car, just outside the Mediterranean city of Antalya, since 5:30 p.m. on Friday, when the accident occurred. Istanbul resident Hatice Polat and her family were rescued seven hours into the ordeal.
Those injured included two children and were six Turkish citizens and one Kyrgyz national.— AP
