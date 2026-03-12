DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 177 Indians repatriate from Lebanon, over 500 depart Qatar amid West Asia Conflict

177 Indians repatriate from Lebanon, over 500 depart Qatar amid West Asia Conflict

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beirut [Lebanon], March 12 (ANI): India has stepped up assistance to its citizens in West Asia as escalating regional tensions continue to disrupt travel and safety conditions, with dozens of Indians repatriated from Lebanon and hundreds departing from Qatar on commercial flights.

Advertisement

According to the Indian Embassy in Beirut, the first batch of 177 Indian nationals was repatriated to New Delhi on a charter flight arranged by their employer on Wednesday. The group was seen off at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport by India's Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the mission said, "The first batch of 177 Indian nationals, being repatriated to Delhi in a charter flight, arranged by their Company, was seen off by Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh at Beirut International Airport today. The Embassy of India in Beirut stands committed to extending best possible assistance to Indian nationals in Lebanon."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said more than 500 Indians who had been stranded in Qatar travelled to India on Qatar Airways flights on March 11 (Wednesday). The passengers departed for destinations including New Delhi and Mumbai.

The embassy added that Qatar Airways is scheduled to operate two additional flights to India on March 12, one each to New Delhi and Mumbai, to facilitate further travel.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Indian authorities also issued an advisory urging members of the Indian community to remain cautious and follow official instructions. The embassy said its three 24/7 helplines remain operational to assist Indian nationals with queries or emergencies.

Officials further said the mission has been prioritising urgent passport services due to the current situation, keeping its consular section open throughout the week and issuing Tatkal passports within one to two days.

The advisory also urged residents to handle official alerts seriously and avoid approaching unidentified objects, debris or fragments, asking them to immediately report such items by contacting emergency services.

Earlier, India expressed concern over attacks targeting commercial shipping in the ongoing West Asia conflict, following missile strikes on a Thai-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken note of reports about the attack on the Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree while it was sailing through the Strait.

According to the Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre, the Mayuree Naree, operated by SET-listed Precious Shipping Plc, had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Kandla port in Gujarat, India, when it came under attack around 10 in the morning.

The ministry further reiterated India's position that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian maritime traffic must be avoided, particularly given the risks posed to crew members and global trade routes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts