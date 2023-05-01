18 die as Mexico bus plunges off cliff

Mexico City, May 1
At least 18 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico, local authorities said on Sunday.
The prosecutor's office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 15 metres (49.21 ft) down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.
"From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims," the prosecutor's office said in a statement shared on Twitter.
Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention.
