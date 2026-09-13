DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 18th BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye in New Delhi

18th BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye in New Delhi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

President Ndayishimiye attended the BRICS Summit as a representative of the African Union. His visit comes as India hosts the two-day summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Advertisement

Burundi Foreign Minister Édouard Bizimana had arrived in the national capital on Thursday for the summit.

Advertisement

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier welcomed the Burundi President as he arrived in New Delhi for the summit.

“Delighted to welcome President Évariste Ndayishimiye @GeneralNeva of Burundi as he arrives in New Delhi to represent the African Union @_AfricanUnion at the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by MoS @BjpVarma. India and the African Union are deeply engaged in advancing shared priorities of the Global South,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Ndayishimiye comes amid India’s focus on strengthening engagement with African nations and advancing shared priorities of the Global South through platforms such as BRICS.

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation.

“Pleased to meet FM Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan on the sidelines of #BRICSIndia2026. Exchanged perspectives on regional & global developments, as well as on advancing our bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also held bilateral meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the summit.

Addressing the open session of the BRICS Summit on Sunday, PM Modi said the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade.

“BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” Modi said.

He also extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS Summit in 2027, and commended leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”.

PM Modi said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had grown and highlighted initiatives related to disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment.

The Prime Minister said India had advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership and cooperation through the BRICS platform and stressed that cooperation should involve entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts