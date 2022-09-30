19 killed in suicide blast at education institute in Kabul

Kabul, September 30
An explosion at an education institute in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 19 people and injured 29, police said on Friday, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Many of those living in the western area where the blast occurred are Hazara, an ethnic minority targeted in past attacks launched by militant group Islamic State, among others.
"A blast took place inside an institute, the blast has (caused) casualties," Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told Reuters, without specifying a figure. Security officials had arrived in the area to investigate, he added.
A witness who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said a suicide attacker had detonated explosives at an education centre.
Teenage students were among the 24 people killed in a 2020 attack claimed by Islamic State at an education centre in west Kabul.
Since taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have emphasised that they are securing the nation following decades of war, but recent months have seen a series of blasts at mosques and civilian areas.
