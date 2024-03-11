19 dead, several missing in Indonesia flashfloods

Padang: Torrential rains triggered flashfloods and a landslide on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 19 people and leaving seven others missing, officials said. Over 80,000 people had fled to temporary shelters after 14 houses were buried and 20,000 houses flooded in West Sumatra. AP

Virginia Senate lauds Indian-American scribe

Washington: Virginia State Senate has passed a resolution commending the work of Indian-American journalist T Vishnudatta Jayaraman for his “dedication” to journalism and foreign policy. The resolution was introduced on March 4 by Indian American State Senator, Suhas Subramanyam. PTI

Princess of Wales appears in 1st pic since surgery

London: The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago, was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate said on social media. AP

