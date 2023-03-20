19 die in B’desh mishap

PTI

Dhaka, March 19

At least 19 persons were killed and 30 others injured on Sunday when a bus crashed into a ditch in Bangladesh, officials said.

The Dhaka-bound bus operated by Emad Paribahan veered out of control on the Bangabandhu expressway at 7.45 am in Madaripur’s Shibchar, the police said.

The bodies of 14 persons have been recovered from the spot. Three others died on their way to hospitals. It is believed that the bus went out of control after one of its tyres was punctured. The front to mid portions of the bus sustained severe damage after the vehicle fell into the ditch.