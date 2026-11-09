Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / 19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen safely evacuated, Embassy says

19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen safely evacuated, Embassy says

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana’a (Yemen) for the past two weeks, the Indian Embassy in Yemen said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana’a (Yemen) for the past two weeks".

"All seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India."

"The Embassy sincerely thanks all concerned for their valuable cooperation and continued support in facilitating the safe evacuation of our Indian nationals," it added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers, while five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and two others remain missing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier in the month.

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a post on X, the coalition said, "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh."

Advertisement

The interception comes after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued alerts warning of a "potential danger" in the eastern city of Dammam and the governorates of Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province, Al Jazeera reported.

Residents were urged to take shelter in the nearest safe location and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

The latest developments come amid escalating tensions following claims by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree that the group had conducted six missile and drone operations targeting strategic installations across Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts