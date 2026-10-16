19 injured after minibus collides with train at French Channel Tunnel terminal

Coquelles [France], October 16 (ANI): Nineteen people were involved in an accident after a minibus transporting heavy goods vehicle drivers collided with a train at the Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles, France, the local prefecture said on Thursday (local time).

In a post on X on Thursday, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said the accident occurred at the loading platform of the Eurotunnel site as the drivers were preparing to board a Le Shuttle service.

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🚨 Accident sur le site d’Eurotunnel à Coquelles Un accident impliquant un minibus transportant des chauffeurs poids lourds en partance à bord d’une navette Le Shuttle s’est produit ce soir, au niveau du quai de chargement du site d’Eurotunnel. D’importants moyens ont été mobilisés immédiatement par Eurotunnel, puis sous l’autorité du préfet du Pas-de-Calais. Le premier bilan fait état de 19 personnes impliquées, conducteur compris. Aucun décès n’est à déplorer à ce stade et aucun pronostic vital n’est engagé. La sous-préfète de Calais est actuellement sur place. Un premier point de situation sera communiqué lors d’un point presse prévu à 22 h 15. — Préfet Pas-de-Calais 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@Prefet62) October 15, 2026

"An accident involving a minibus transporting heavy goods vehicle drivers who were about to board a Le Shuttle shuttle occurred this evening, at the loading platform of the Eurotunnel site," the prefecture said.

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It added that significant resources were immediately mobilised by Eurotunnel, followed by operations under the authority of the prefect of Pas-de-Calais.

"The initial report indicates 19 people involved, including the driver. No deaths are to be reported at this stage and no lives are in danger," the prefecture said.

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The sub-prefect of Calais was present at the site, while an initial update on the situation was scheduled to be provided during a press briefing at 10:15 p.m., according to the post.

The Eurotunnel Calais Terminal in Coquelles serves as the continental gateway for LeShuttle, which transports road vehicles through the Channel Tunnel connecting France and the United Kingdom (UK).

Meanwhile, the accident comes amid continuing student protests across France, with authorities preparing for another nationwide day of demonstrations on Saturday, October 17, according to Euronews.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that student concerns are being exploited politically and turned into violence, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said.

"The President of the Republic stressed that young people are expressing legitimate anxieties, but that these anxieties are being exploited politically and turned into urban violence, with scenes that are unacceptable," Bregeon said.

According to Euronews, more than 6,800 people, 86 per cent of them minors, have been taken into police custody since the start of the student movement. During the same period, 36 investigations have been opened by the police regulator, IGPN.

The government has announced several measures to address students' concerns, including the deployment of 3,000 substitute teachers to certain schools. However, students have considered the measures insufficient, Euronews reported.

With secondary schools continuing to face blockades in several French cities, student unions have called for protests to converge in a fresh nationwide day of action on Saturday, October 17, the report added. (ANI)

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