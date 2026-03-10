DT
PT
191 injured in Israel over last 24 hours as conflict with Iran intensifies: Israeli Health Ministry

191 injured in Israel over last 24 hours as conflict with Iran intensifies: Israeli Health Ministry

ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 10 (ANI): Figures released by the Israeli Ministry of Health and published by the Times of Israel reveal that a total of 191 individuals sustained injuries over the last 24 hours amid the continuing hostilities with Iran.

The medical data specifies that this "figure includes both civilians and soldiers" who have been transferred to various medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the patients' statuses, the health authorities noted that "one is in critical condition, three are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and 172 are in good condition."

Furthermore, the ministry stated that "ten people have been treated for anxiety," while "three have undergone or are undergoing medical evaluation" to determine the extent of their injuries.

The recent casualties add to a growing toll since the outbreak of the conflict. According to the Times of Israel, the ministry noted that "since the beginning of the war with Iran on February 28, 2,339 people have been admitted to hospitals," highlighting the immense pressure on the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

Of the total admissions recorded over the past ten days, "95 of whom are currently hospitalised," as medical teams continue to provide round-the-clock treatment to those caught in the crossfire.

The Ministry of Health, as cited by the Times of Israel, clarified the current status of these long-term patients, stating that "one person is in critical condition, 11 people are in serious condition, 11 people are in moderate condition, and 69 are in good condition."

Additionally, the report confirmed that "three people are undergoing medical evaluations" as the regional security situation remains volatile following the escalation that began late last month.

The human cost of the hostilities was further evidenced on Monday when, according to a report by Al Jazeera, an Iranian missile strike on the town of Yehud, Israel, resulted in the death of one individual.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service confirmed the fatality and further noted that two additional people sustained injuries during the attack. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

