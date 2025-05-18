DT
Home / World / 19th Islamic Development Bank Global Forum to explore digital transformation, financial inclusion in Islamic finance

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) announced the 19th edition of the IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance will be held in Algiers, Algeria, on May 20 in conjunction with the IsDB Group Annual Meetings.
ANI
Updated At : 02:21 PM May 18, 2025 IST
Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 18 (ANI/ WAM): The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) announced the 19th edition of the IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance will be held in Algiers, Algeria, on May 20 in conjunction with the IsDB Group Annual Meetings.

Organised annually as a flagship side event of the Annual Meetings, this year's Forum will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, financial experts, and other stakeholders in the Islamic finance industry to deliberate on innovative tools to foster sustainable development.

Under the theme "Digital Transformation and Financial Inclusion in Islamic Finance", this year's forum is jointly organised by IsDB Institute, Kuala Lumpur Center of Excellence, Resilience and Climate Action Department, and Treasury Department.

The Forum will have two sessions. The first is a panel discussion on leveraging the potential of postal services and digital Islamic finance tools. The second session will showcase IsDB's leadership in sustainable finance and explore the integration of Islamic finance principles in existing sustainable finance frameworks.

Additionally, the Forum will unveil two groundbreaking reports. The first, titled "Islamic Finance in Central Asia", was developed in partnership with the Eurasian Development Bank. The second report, "Islamic Microfinance Toolkit", is a collaborative effort with the IsDB Global Practice and Partnerships Directorate. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

