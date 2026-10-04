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Home / World / 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in West Bengal from January 7 to 9

19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in West Bengal from January 7 to 9

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ANI
Updated At : 06:07 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The 19th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Convention will be held in Kolkata, West Bengal, from January 7 to 9, 2027, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the three-day flagship diaspora engagement event will be organised by the MEA in partnership with the State Government of West Bengal and will bring together members of the Indian diaspora, young diaspora leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, academics, innovators and other stakeholders from across the world.

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The Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the Valedictory Session.

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The event will also feature a Youth PBD segment, providing a platform for young members of the Indian diaspora to participate in discussions and engagement with India.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is celebrated on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

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The date commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

According to the MEA, the 19th edition of the convention will build on the success of previous editions and seek to foster the deep connections of the Indian diaspora with India while celebrating their contributions to India and the world.

"Further details of the Convention, including registration and programme, will be shared soon. The local Indian Embassy or Consulate can be contacted for any immediate enquiries," the MEA said in its statement.

PBD has been celebrated on January 9 since 2003 to recognise the contribution of the overseas Indian community to India's development.

Since 2015, the format of PBD has been revised, with the convention being held once every two years and theme-based PBD Conferences being organised during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policymakers and stakeholders.

The conventions provide a platform for the overseas Indian community to engage with the Government and people of India for mutually beneficial activities. They also facilitate networking among the overseas Indian community residing in different parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences across various fields.

The upcoming convention in Kolkata will follow the 18th PBD Convention, which was held from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The theme of the 18th PBD Convention was "Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th PBD Convention on January 9, 2025. Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, was the Chief Guest of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and addressed the convention virtually.

With the 19th edition set to be hosted in Kolkata, the MEA said the convention will bring together diverse sections of the global Indian diaspora and provide opportunities for greater engagement, professional exchange and strengthening of ties with India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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