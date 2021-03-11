1st US pvt mission to space station returns today

los angeles: The first US private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to undock from the ISS on Saturday and return to Earth on Sunday, according to NASA. The mission, codenamed Ax-1, was launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 8. IANS
Rio’s flamboyant Carnival parade back after 2 yrs
rio de janeiro: Colourful floats and flamboyant dancers are delighting tens of thousands jammed into Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays. Rio's Sambadrome has been home to the parade since the 1980s, and is a symbol of Brazil's Carnival festivities. ap
PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security
A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian attempts suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation