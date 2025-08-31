DT
2.58 million Israeli kids return to school Monday

2.58 million Israeli kids return to school Monday

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel] August 31 (ANI/TPS): On Monday, September 1, 2025, the 2025 school year in Israel will begin in schools and kindergartens across the country., with the return of 2.58 million students at the end of the summer vacation.

Of them, 180,600 will be entering first grade, taking their first steps in school, and 149,000 students are entering 12th grade, so this year they will complete their studies in the education system. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

