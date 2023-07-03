2 dead, 28 injured in shootout at US party

Baltimore, July 2

Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday — killing two persons, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the US holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters there were a total of 30 victims at the scene.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 am at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, Worley said. The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday. All of Baltimore victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

Mayor Brandon Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting. — AP

In Kansas, 7 shot at

Kansas: A shooting in a Kansas nightclub early on Sunday morning left seven persons with gunshot wounds and two more persons hospitalised after being trampled as people fled, the police said. Shots were fired from at least four guns during the incident, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said. A person whom police believe was one of perhaps several shooters has been taken into custody, he said.