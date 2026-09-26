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Home / World / 2 Generals among 14 dead in Congo plane crash

2 Generals among 14 dead in Congo plane crash

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AP
Kinshasa, Updated At : 08:23 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The two senior military officials are Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces.
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At least 14 people, including two senior military officials, have died in a plane crash in Congo, the military said Friday.

The two senior military officials are Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces.

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"In addition to the two general officers, twelve members of the delegation and the crew members also lost their lives in this accident," Major General Efomi Ekenge, spokesperson of the Congolese military, said in a statement.

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The plane was returning to the capital city, Kinshasa, from southwestern Kikwit when it developed a technical fault and crashed in Kenge where everyone on board died, according to local officials.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident, Ekenge said.

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Tryphon Kin-Kiey Mulumba, Chairman of the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority, said the cause of the crash is unknown.

The Congolese military has been battling scores of rebel groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group in the eastern region since last year, after a blitz of attacks that led to the rebel groups seizing key cities.

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