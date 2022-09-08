2 Indian-origin ministers in UK Cabinet, Sunak backers left out

London, September 7
Prime Minister Liz Truss held her first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday after announcing one of the UK’s most diverse Cabinets, with key frontline posts going to ethnic minority members of Parliament, including Indian-origin Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary.
Another Indian-origin minister in the Cabinet, Agra-born Alok Sharma, retains his climate action job as the COP26 President, as does Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in a new top team that is otherwise a complete shake-up of the old guard.
London-born junior minister Ranil Jayawardena, of mixed Sri Lankan and Indian heritage, has been promoted as the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Many senior Tories, who had backed Truss’ rival, British Indian former finance minister Rishi Sunak, find themselves without a job — including former justice secretary Dominic Raab, transport secretary Grant Shapps and health secretary Steve Barclay.
The process of appointing the Cabinet and junior ministerial roles began on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday, when Truss addresses her first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.
By her side on the frontbenches will be Braverman, whose Tamil mother had her family roots in Mauritius and Goan-origin father migrated to the UK from Kenya.
Also, by her side will be Ghanian-origin Kwasi Kwarteng as the UK’s first black Chancellor. — PTI
New Home Secy has Tamil-Goan roots
- New Home Secretary Suella Braverman has Tamil mother and Goan-origin father who migrated to UK from Kenya.
- Agra-born Alok Sharma retains his job as COP26 President
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...