2 Indian-origin teens get 34-yr jail for murder

PTI

london, July 13

Two Indian-origin teenagers — Prabjeet Veadhasa and Sukhman Shergill — were on Thursday sentenced to a total of 34 years of imprisonment for stabbing another Indian-origin teen to death in Wolverhampton, England, last year. Ronan Kanda, 16, was attacked in July 2022.

A post-mortem revealed he died after being stabbed twice in what emerged as a case of mistaken identity. The killers' identities have been revealed on the decision of the sentencing judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court as a warning against knife crime.

#England #London