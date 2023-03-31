2 Indian women held in Nepal with cocaine

PTI

Kathmandu, March 30

Two Indian women have been arrested in Nepal for possessing cocaine worth over 17 crore Nepalese rupees. They have been identified as Vahlallawmi (45) and Esther Lalhlimpui (29), both residents of Serchhip, Mizoram.

Vahlallawmi was arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport when she was about to fly to New Delhi.

The police confiscated more than 2 kg cocaine during the baggage check.

Lalhlimpui was arrested after a raid on her hotel room in Thamel following a tip-off. Cocaine weighing 5kg was found inside the false bottom of her suitcase.