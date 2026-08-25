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Home / World / 2 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for attempting to smuggle Chinese-made cigarettes

2 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for attempting to smuggle Chinese-made cigarettes

They had allegedly concealed carton-filled cigarettes in three suitcases before being nabbed by the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau

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PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 02:04 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Two Indian nationals were arrested at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport on Tuesday for attempting to smuggle Chinese-made cigarettes, estimated to be worth SLR 834,000, into the country, local media reported.

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The suspects were identified as a 33-year-old man working in the construction sector and a 38-year-old woman working as a schoolteacher, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

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Their names were not provided.

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The two allegedly purchased 278 cartons containing 55,600 cigarettes of various brands in China, then travelled to Singapore before arriving in Sri Lanka around 12.25 am on Singapore Airlines flight SQ-468, it reported.

They had allegedly concealed carton-filled cigarettes in three suitcases before being nabbed by the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau, it said.

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According to the report, the two accused would be produced before the Negombo Magistrate's Court.

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