2 killed, 22 hurt as anti-govt protests turn violent in PoK

Mass protests have erupted across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leaving at least two people dead and 22 injured as the authorities suspended telecommunications to curb mobilisation.

The demonstrations, led by the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC), began after the committee issued an indefinite call for a shutdown from September 29 to press a 38-point charter of demands

Protesters are seeking sweeping political and economic reforms, including removal of perceived perks for ruling elites, abolition of 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees from the Indian side, royalties from hydropower projects such as Mangla, subsidised flour and fairer electricity tariffs.

Senior leaders of Pakistan’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, from both Islamabad and PoK, reportedly held consultations attempting to defuse the situation, but no breakthrough was announced. Talks between the JKAAC and government representatives collapsed after both sides failed to bridge differences over the committee’s key demands.

According to reports, security forces resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas to disperse crowds. Casualty figures remain unconfirmed by authorities; local sources put the death toll at two and said dozens were injured in clashes. The JKAAC accused the administration of heavy-handedness.