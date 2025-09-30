DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 2 killed, 22 hurt as anti-govt protests turn violent in PoK

2 killed, 22 hurt as anti-govt protests turn violent in PoK

Protesters seek sweeping political, economic reforms

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee’s indefinite call for a “shutter-down” strike has escalated tensions in the region. ANI
Advertisement

Mass protests have erupted across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leaving at least two people dead and 22 injured as the authorities suspended telecommunications to curb mobilisation.

Advertisement

The demonstrations, led by the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC), began after the committee issued an indefinite call for a shutdown from September 29 to press a 38-point charter of demands

Protesters are seeking sweeping political and economic reforms, including removal of perceived perks for ruling elites, abolition of 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees from the Indian side, royalties from hydropower projects such as Mangla, subsidised flour and fairer electricity tariffs.

Advertisement

Senior leaders of Pakistan’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, from both Islamabad and PoK, reportedly held consultations attempting to defuse the situation, but no breakthrough was announced. Talks between the JKAAC and government representatives collapsed after both sides failed to bridge differences over the committee’s key demands.

According to reports, security forces resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas to disperse crowds. Casualty figures remain unconfirmed by authorities; local sources put the death toll at two and said dozens were injured in clashes. The JKAAC accused the administration of heavy-handedness.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts