2 killed, 9 injured in Pak train blast

PTI

Lahore, February 16

At least two people were killed and nine injured in a blast inside a passenger train in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred inside the Jaffar Express when it was travelling to Rawalpindi from Quetta, the Pakistani officials said.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, official police sources said the blast happened inside the washroom of the passenger train when it reached Chichawatni, a district in Pakistan’s province of Punjab.

Confirming the injuries and casualties, Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali said the nature of the blast was yet to be determined, the Dawn newspaper reported.