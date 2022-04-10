2 killed and 10 wounded in US nightclub shooting

Police say no lingering threat to the public

Cedar Rapids, April 10

Gunfire at a Cedar Rapids nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded early on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1.30 am at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.

The police didn’t say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public.

Police also didn’t release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.

The club’s owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that he doesn’t know many details about the shooting.

“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell expressed dismay about the shooting and lauded the police response.

“We as citizens need to do our part, too. We must head off incidents like this before they happen. That means respecting one and other, resolving issues peacefully and holding ourselves accountable,” O’Donnell said in a statement. AP

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan
President Joe Biden to speak to PM Modi ahead of Indo-US ‘two plus two’ meeting on Monday

President Joe Biden to speak to PM Modi ahead of Indo-US ‘two plus two’ meeting on Monday

Biden last spoke to Modi with other Quad Leaders in March

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Imran Khan says Pak’s ‘freedom struggle begins again’ with his government’s ouster

Imran Khan says Pak’s ‘freedom struggle begins again’ with his government’s ouster

Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country’s history ...

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring’s appointment as Punjab Congress chief

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring’s appointment as Punjab Congress chief

He has been expelled from the primary membership of the part...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

JNUSU, ABVP trade charges after two groups of students clash in JNU

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

IMD warns of 'heat wave conditions' in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family's love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice