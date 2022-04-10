2 killed and 10 wounded in US nightclub shooting

Cedar Rapids, April 10
Gunfire at a Cedar Rapids nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded early on Sunday, authorities said.
Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1.30 am at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.
The police didn’t say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public.
Police also didn’t release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.
The club’s owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that he doesn’t know many details about the shooting.
“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.
Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell expressed dismay about the shooting and lauded the police response.
“We as citizens need to do our part, too. We must head off incidents like this before they happen. That means respecting one and other, resolving issues peacefully and holding ourselves accountable,” O’Donnell said in a statement. AP
