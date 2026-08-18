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Home / World / 2 killed in school shooting in Philippines, gunman among casualties

2 killed in school shooting in Philippines, gunman among casualties

Two others injured after high school student reportedly opens fire on Ateno de Zamboanga University campus in Zamboanga City

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Manila, Updated At : 09:02 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A high school student carrying two firearms shot to death a fellow student before killing himself Tuesday in a high school in a university campus in the southern Philippines, an official and police said.

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Zamboanga city Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso said the suspect apparently wore a body camera to livestream the attack at the high school on the Ateneo de Zamboanga university campus in his city.

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Two other people were injured, he said.

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The suspect initially fired at a teacher but it was not clear if the teacher was hit. He then shot a fellow student, who died, before shooting himself, Olaso told DZBB radio network.

The shooting in the Philippines occurred less than two weeks after a school shooting in Thailand.

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Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took steps to restrict guns in the Southeast Asian country after a 14-year-old boy killed his grandparents, five school staff members and a 12-year-old girl in Nonthaburi province outside Bangkok.

Thailand’s high rate of gun ownership is second only to Pakistan in Asia, and far surpasses its Southeast Asian neighbours.

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