2 killed, several injured in Florida club shooting

Palatka, September 4

Two persons were fatally shot and several others injured in a confrontation between groups at a supper club in northeast Florida, officials said on Sunday. Palatka Fire Rescue on Twitter said there was a large response to the shooting reported on Saturday night at Vick's Supper Club.

"Multiple people shot. Multiple trauma alerts. Multiple Air Medical Helicopters are responding," the agency tweeted. Four persons were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object, the Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post. Two people died of gunshot wounds and three other people were hospitalised. — AP

