2 Malaysian helicopters collide mid-air,10 dead

Kuala Lumpur, April 23
Two Malaysian military helicopters collided mid-air and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board, the navy said.
The helicopters were rehearsing at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy's 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred, the navy said.
“All victims were confirmed dead on site," it said, adding that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified. A video circulating on social media showed several helicopters flying low in a formation. One of the aircraft veered sideways and clipped the rotor of another helicopter, causing both to plunge and crash. A local police officer who declined to be named because he isn't authorised to speak to the media confirmed that the video footage is genuine.
The choppers were mangled beyond recognition. The victims included three women, the police said. — AP
