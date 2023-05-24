2 schools for girls blown up in Pak’s North Waziristan

Islamabad, May 23
Two government schools for girls in the Mirali region of Pakistan’s North Waziristan were blown up around midnight on Sunday, Dawn reported citing police. No casualty has been reported in the incidents.
Attackers around midnight targeted Government Girls Middle School, Noor Jannat, and Government Girls Middle School, Yunus Kot, Dawn reported citing police. According to local residents, around 500 girls were enrolled in the two schools.
