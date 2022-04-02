2 South Korean air force planes collide, 4 killed

Seoul, April 1
Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air during training and crashed near their base on Friday, killing all four people aboard the aircraft, officials said.
Both planes were KT-1 trainer aircraft — South Korea's first indigenously developed planes — that took off from an air force base in the southeastern city of Sacheon one after another for flight training, the air force said in a statement. The collision occurred about five minutes after the first aircraft took off and about 6 km (3.7 miles) south of the Sacheon base, the air force said. Two persons — a trainer pilot and an instructor — were aboard each of the two KT-1 aircraft. — AP
