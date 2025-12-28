DT
Home / World / 2 suspects in youth leader Hadi’s murder case fled to India, claim Bangladesh police

2 suspects in youth leader Hadi’s murder case fled to India, claim Bangladesh police

Suspects crossed into Meghalaya through the Haluaghat border, say police

PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 02:15 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Supporters block the Shahbagh Square as they protest, demanding justice for the death of Sharif Osman Hadi. Reuters
Two primary suspects in the murder of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi have fled Bangladesh and are believed to be currently in India, a top Dhaka Metropolitan Police officer said Sunday.

Hadi, 32, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but died of his injuries on December 18.

“The suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, crossed into the Indian state of Meghalaya with the help of local associates,” Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) S N Md Nazrul Islam told a press conference at the DMP Media Centre.

“According to our information, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border. After crossing, they were initially received by an individual named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya,” The Daily Star said, quoting Islam.

The DMP officer did not, however, mention when the two escaped to India.

There is no reaction by Indian officials to the report as yet.

Hadi was a prominent youth leader during the July-August 2024 mass street protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last year.

He was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 elections.

