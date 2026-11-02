2 tankers explode after allegedly hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims

Tehran [Iran], November 2 (ANI): Two oil tankers, including a supertanker, exploded after allegedly striking naval mines while attempting to navigate an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed.

According to Press TV, citing a statement from the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office, one of the tankers was engulfed in flames following a powerful explosion. The Iranian naval force alleged that both vessels had switched off their navigation and identification systems and ignored repeated warnings against using restricted routes.

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Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an attack on a merchant vessel in the strategic waterway. In a warning issued on November 1, UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident within the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 1509 UTC.

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"The Master of a merchant vessel has relayed a Mayday call from VHF Ch 16, stating that another vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile," UKMTO said.

The maritime security agency advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity while authorities investigate.

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Later, Saudi Arabia, in a statement, condemned the targeting of the Al Mayeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company, in the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly rejected violations threatening maritime navigation and global energy supplies. It also expressed solidarity with Qatar and called for urgent international action to ensure maritime security and uphold international law.

The latest developments come days after UKMTO reported an attack on a tanker approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, on October 30.

According to the agency, a small boat approached the vessel and attached two explosive devices to its hull above the waterline, triggering a fire in the engine room and temporarily disabling the tanker. All crew members were subsequently confirmed safe, with no environmental impact reported.

The UAE has also condemned the targeting of the Qatari LNG carrier Al Mayeda in the Arabian Gulf. (ANI)

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