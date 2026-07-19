2 US troops dead as Iran strikes Jordan base

Two troops are dead and one is missing after Iranian attacks on a base in Jordan, the US military said in a statement on Saturday. They are the first US deaths due to direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war. The statement said they were killed Friday, adding that four other service members, who were were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, were later discharged.

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The US-Iran crisis has expanded significantly in recent days, with both sides claiming damage to civilian infrastructure as the conflict enters another dangerous phase.

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Iran launched further attacks on US Gulf allies and Jordan on Saturday after a seventh consecutive night of US strikes on Iranian targets.

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Amid the escalation, benchmark Brent crude rose to $88.10 a barrel, continuing a steady climb from $74.16 on July 7, when the interim peace memorandum between Washington and Tehran broke down.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in a new statement, warned of “unforgettable lessons” if US continued its attacks. The statement attributed to Khamenei, still unseen since the war began, was read out on state television. He also called US President Donald Trump’s signature “worthless and invalid”, after an Iranian negotiator earlier Saturday said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed by both countries about a month ago.

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As US strikes widened in scope and intensity over the past week, Tehran accused Washington of targeting civilian infrastructure and committing war crimes. Footage and images published by Iranian state media showed extensive damage to bridges and railway lines in southern Iran.

Hamzeh Pour, chief executive officer of Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company, was quoted by Iran’s Tasnim news agency on Saturday as saying a seawater pumping station and power transformer at the Bunji desalination plant in Jask, southern Iran, had been “completely destroyed”, cutting water supply to 20 villages.

Kuwait, meanwhile, announced the closure of its airspace and said two power and desalination plants had been hit in Iranian attacks. Operations at Kuwait International Airport were suspended following repeated missile and drone threats. Iran’s IRGC said it had struck a US military support centre at Camp Arifjan and destroyed a radar facility at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

“Since there is no international institution to prevent the savagery of the US military, we have no path before us except the Quranic command: ‘Whoever attacks you, attack them in the same manner’,” the IRGC said.

Iran’s Health Ministry said 50 people had been killed and more than 500 injured in US strikes over the past three weeks, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported. The IRGC said its naval forces had targeted a US military fuel pier at Kuwait’s Al-Ahmadi port and a US warplane assembly site at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base. It claimed to have attacked a US base at Al Azraq in Jordan, destroying two American fighter jets. Tehran also launched attacks on Saudi Arabia for the first time in three months, according to two sources.

Crossing red lines

June 25: An Iranian drone strikes a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, days after a preliminary US-Iran agreement to end the war

Late June: Iran restricts shipping routes through the Strait, while the US carries out strikes on Iranian military sites. Tehran responds with attacks on vessels and US-linked targets in Gulf nations

Early July: Diplomatic efforts, including talks involving Qatar as a mediator, fail to restore the pact. Both sides accuse the other of violating the deal

Mid-July: The US expands strikes on Iranian military targets and restores oil sanctions. Iran retaliates with strikes on Gulf states. Tehran attacks three more ships in the Strait

Latest escalation: US strikes hit Iranian infrastructure targets, while Iran targets desalination facilities in Kuwait. Both sides warn of further escalation as the truce framework unravels

(With agency inputs)